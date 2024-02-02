Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - September 24, 2023 McLaren's Oscar Piastri in action during the race REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix will stay at Honda-owned Suzuka until at least 2029 after signing a five-year contract extension, Formula One said on Friday.

The race moves to a new April slot this year, as round four between Australia and China, as part of Formula One's efforts to have a more efficient flow of races and reduce the carbon footprint with shorter freight distances.

"Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Suzuka is a challenging and hugely popular circuit with drivers but its place on the calendar had been questioned with talk of a street race in Osaka possibly taking its place. REUTERS

