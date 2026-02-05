James Vowles dismisses Williams 2026 title hopes as ‘not realistic’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Williams' Carlos Sainz drives out of the pit lane during the qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Dec 6, 2025.

LONDON – British Formula One team Williams has made progress but it is “not realistic” to target the title in 2026 or 2027, their principal James Vowles told AFP in the build-up to a new season marked by an overhaul of the technical regulations.

But the 46-year-old, who took over at Williams after 12 years as a strategy guru with Mercedes, said he was determined that the team should do at least as well as their fifth place in the constructors’ standings in 2025, their joint-best finish in 10 years.

“Our expectation is that 2025 set the baseline. P5 is where I want us to be at our base, and we nudge forward from there,” Vowles said.

“But it’s exponentially harder, in my experience, being P4, and exponentially harder being P3, P2, P1.

“And I think with what you can see at the moment, the journey to P2, P1 is simply not on the cards for 2026. We have work to do. But do I expect that, as a baseline, we perform at least where we were last year? Yes.”

Williams won the last of their nine constructors’ titles in 1997 when Jacques Villeneuve also won the drivers’ world championship.

For the last 20 years, apart from two seasons when Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas lifted them to third, they have struggled to make the top five.

This season they again have Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon at the wheel, with a Mercedes engine powering them, and Vowles is confident that the long-term planning is there to return to the glory days.

“Am I confident we as a business have made a step forward from 2025 to 2026 in the way we’re working? Absolutely,” he added.

“There’s some elements of the car that are really quite impressive. Not all of it, but elements of it.

“Are we at championship level today? No. But I’m confident the way we are going about this will allow us to catch up in the time frame. I will always invest in our future... The decisions that we made in 2025 were the right ones to make sure we forward invest in this team.”

With only a month to go before the start of the new season in Australia on March 8, pressure is growing on every team to ensure that their new cars, massively overhauled to meet the new regulations, are in good working order.

Vowles, however, stands by his decision to skip the shakedown in Barcelona in order to tweak their revisions.

“One of the most difficult decisions I’ve made in my career is not going to Barcelona,” he admitted.

“I’m confident it’s the right decision though. I’m confident that with six days of testing in Bahrain, we’ll be absolutely fine coming to Melbourne.” AFP



