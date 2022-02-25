It's wrong to race in Russia: Vettel

LONDON • Formula One officials are "closely watching" developments in Ukraine after Russia's invasion yesterday, but did not comment on whether the Russian Grand Prix would go ahead as planned in September.

Russia has held the race since 2014, with this year's event scheduled for Sept 25.

"Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September," said a spokesman.

"We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

However, four-time world champion and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel yesterday warned he will boycott the Russian GP, even if it goes ahead as planned.

"My own opinion is I should not go," the German said yesterday during pre-season testing in Barcelona. "I think it's wrong to race in the country.

"I'm sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership."

Reigning world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen agreed, adding: "When a country is at war, it's not correct to race there, that's for sure."

This year's Russian GP will be the last one in Sochi, with the event set to move to a track outside St Petersburg from next year.

Previous races have been attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has also handed out trophies on the podium.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea yesterday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

The United States and its allies are due to unveil "severe sanctions" against Russia, likely to include measures against more Russian banks, such as Sberbank and VTB.

The VTB Group is the title sponsor of the Russian GP, while Russian driver Nikita Mazepin drives for Haas.

The title sponsor of the US-owned team is Russian potash producer Uralkali, which is controlled by his billionaire father Dmitry.

The firm could be impacted by sanctions imposed by the Americans and their allies following the hostilities.

Haas yesterday pulled team boss Guenther Steiner from his scheduled press briefing yesterday amid pre-season testing, with Twitter reports saying the team will likely issue a more detailed statement at a later date.

Briton Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren on the first day of pre-season on Wednesday, as the cars designed under the biggest rules overhaul in decades hit the track to mark the start of a new era for the sport.

Teams will run their cars in Barcelona for the final time today before flying to Bahrain for the official pre-season test from March 10-12. The Gulf kingdom will host the season opener eight days later.

