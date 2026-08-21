IndyCar takes to Washington streets for landmark Freedom 250

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Aug 20 - IndyCar will race through the heart of the U.S. capital this weekend, bringing open-wheel cars to a temporary circuit around the National Mall in a first-of-its-kind event tied to America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be contested over 147 laps covering 250 miles on a 1.7-mile, seven-turn course using Pennsylvania Avenue and passing landmarks including the Washington Monument, the National Archives building and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

The event was originally planned as a 125-lap race, but officials extended it to ensure that the '250' miles aligned with the celebration theme. The trophy is a crystal pyramid featuring a 3D model of the U.S. Capitol dome.

"It's an IndyCar street fight," Mexican driver Pato O'Ward said.

O'Ward, who sits fifth in the championship standings for Arrow McLaren, has 385 points after 14 races, 157 behind leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 27-year-old, visiting Washington for the first time, said the circuit and setting could introduce the series to an audience beyond its regular followers.

"I really think there are going to be a lot of new fans who may want to get into watching IndyCar," O'Ward said. "I feel like after they watch this weekend, they might be hooked for a lifetime."

The race is the first IndyCar event held on Washington streets and has been designed as a sporting contest and a public celebration, with general admission free through a ticketed access system.

For American driver Graham Rahal, the venue carries a significance beyond the usual challenge of a new street circuit.

"To be able to come race in the U.S. capital, right in front of Capitol Hill, to drive down Pennsylvania Avenue - these are all things that, as a young kid growing up in this country, some of the first things you learn are the value of those names," Rahal said.

Drivers expect the longer-than-usual street race to make fuel use, tire management, caution periods and pit strategy central factors.

"It'll definitely be the longest street course we've ever done," O'Ward said.

The Freedom 250 is currently billed as an inaugural commemorative event, with no confirmation that it will become a permanent annual fixture on the IndyCar calendar. REUTERS