In The Driver's Seat: Two Spanish warriors bring potentially dull race to life

So Max Verstappen has now won five of the last six grands prix, the other going to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. And to think not too long ago we all perceived Charles Leclerc and Ferrari to be in with a chance of the World Championship.

After a change of power unit and associated energy recovery systems et al, the Monegasque was consigned to a back-row start, struggled in a DRS train in the early going, lost time with a slow pit stop, and then lacked traction at a crucial point, and eventually had to be content with a decent if unspectacular fifth-place finish. And with Perez failing to finish after power unit problems of his own, the Ferrari driver at least closed back to within three points of second place overall.