Popular Sainz wins first race, but Ferarri's errors have cost Leclerc

Did the wrong Ferrari driver win the British Grand Prix?

There were very few people in the paddock who begrudged Carlos Sainz his first big success in his 150th race. The popular Spaniard is a faithful team player who has had a fairly difficult season with incidents that have not always been his fault, and only recently chased Max Verstappen with great determination to finish second in Canada. But in World Championship terms, on a day in which the Red Bull defending champion ruined his chances of doing better than seventh place, the decision to leave race leader Charles Leclerc out instead of pitting him under the Safety Car caused by the demise of Esteban Ocon's Alpine on the 39th lap was outwardly unfathomable.