On the face of it, some might be tempted to believe that Mercedes have all but surrendered the drivers' championship after imposing team orders to Lewis Hamilton's detriment mid-way through Sunday's (July 4) Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The race was an even bigger demonstration of muscle from Max Verstappen, Red Bull and Honda, the Dutchman scoring his fourth win in the last five, and the team their fifth in a row.