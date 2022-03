112 days earlier, when the first Saudi Arabian GP was run, it developed into a controversial crashfest in which Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious over Max Verstappen and set himself up for that even more controversial finale in Abu Dhabi.

But if a week is a long time in politics, then 16 of them is an age in the high-powered, fast-flowing world of Formula One, especially when the cards have been reshuffled in one of the greatest technical upheavals in history.