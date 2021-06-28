In The Driver's Seat: F1 world title is Verstappen's to lose

Max Verstappen holds his trophy in Spielberg, Austria, on June 27, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton by just under three seconds in the recent French Grand Prix it came as a shock that the Red Bull team could beat Mercedes on an "old school" race track rather than just on street circuits such as Monaco and Baku.

But the world champion could at least console himself that he had come close to the victory, losing it only on the penultimate lap, at a time when their car clearly is not as competitive as the Flying Dutchman's.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 