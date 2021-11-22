In The Driver's Seat: Evergreen Alonso serves up reminder of his driving ability

LONDON - Should Lewis Hamilton miss out on an eighth world championship when the last chequered flag of the 22-race F1 season falls in Abu Dhabi on Dec 12, some might suggest that his old foe Fernando Alonso played a key role in his downfall.

Back at the Hungaroring in August, after Valtteri Bottas had wiped out the Red Bulls and Lando Norris's McLaren at the first start and Lewis had gone to the grid alone on intermediate tyres for the restart while the rest of the field pitted behind him for slicks, the 40-year-old Spaniard had reminded him just what a tough competitor he is.