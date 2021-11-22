In The Driver's Seat: Evergreen Alonso serves up reminder of his driving ability

Fernando Alonso after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, on Nov 21, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    22 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Should Lewis Hamilton miss out on an eighth world championship when the last chequered flag of the 22-race F1 season falls in Abu Dhabi on Dec 12, some might suggest that his old foe Fernando Alonso played a key role in his downfall.

Back at the Hungaroring in August, after Valtteri Bottas had wiped out the Red Bulls and Lando Norris's McLaren at the first start and Lewis had gone to the grid alone on intermediate tyres for the restart while the rest of the field pitted behind him for slicks, the 40-year-old Spaniard had reminded him just what a tough competitor he is.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 