Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix
MONZA – Formula One's governing body declared a heat hazard for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the second time this season that it has taken such a step.
Race Director Rui Marques said in a statement on Sept 3 that temperatures in excess of 31 deg C had been forecast.
The Austrian GP in June was the last time a heat hazard was declared.
Declaring a heat hazard requires teams to fit a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to use them and can take a ballast penalty instead.
The car's minimum weight is increased to accommodate the hardware.
The race on Sept 6 is the 13th round of the championship, with 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings for his home race. REUTERS