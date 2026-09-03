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Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix

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epa13208879 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy gestures with team members in the paddock area of the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy, in Monza, Italy, 3 September 2026. The 2026 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Italy is held at the Monza National Autodrome circuit race track on 06 September. EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli talking to team members in the paddock of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sept 3. The Italian is leading the drivers’ standings ahead of his home race.

PHOTO: EPA

MONZA – Formula One's governing body declared a heat hazard for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the second time this season that it has taken such a step.

Race Director Rui Marques said in a statement on Sept 3 that temperatures in excess of 31 deg C had been forecast.

The Austrian GP in June was the last time a heat hazard was declared.

Declaring a heat hazard requires teams to fit a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to use them and can take a ballast penalty instead.

The car's minimum weight is increased to accommodate the hardware.

The race on Sept 6 is the 13th round of the championship, with 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings for his home race. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.