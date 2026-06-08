Happy faces in F1 green room a delight to watch in Monaco

I like all the post-race razzmatazz in Formula One. It can tell you a lot about the race.

Remember how Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen hoisted Pastor Maldonado on their shoulders in Spain in 2012, amazed by the erratic Venezuelan’s surprise victory – his only one and Williams’s last?

I like watching how the drivers behave in the green room. Sometimes they are all but silent. Angry. But this time Monaco Grand Prix runner-up Lewis Hamilton was glowing, and third podium man Isack Hadjar was his usual fidgety self, waggling his cap restlessly up and down after a fabulous and faultless drive under the intense pressure of pursuing rivals and a stuttering Ford engine. Then fifth-in-a row winner Kimi Antonelli waltzed in with his helmet in his hands, and the flowing Italian flag wrapped round his shoulders making him look like Batman without his mask.

He plonked himself down between Hamilton and one arm of the sofa on which the three of them sat while awaiting the prize-giving ceremony, and Hamilton patted his leg with avuncular affection. He had entertained ideas of blasting his dragster Ferrari past Antonelli’s Mercedes in the surprise restart that was necessary after all the drama with a pothole in the final corner that had caused Lance Stroll and then Charles Leclerc to crash and the race temporarily to be stopped, wiping out Antonelli’s near-30sec lead at a stroke.

As it turned out the Mercedes driver, for only the second time in 2026, turned the premier position on the grid into the lead, just as he had 70 laps earlier, and Hamilton never got close to his 106th win. But still he was so happy you could see it in the way his face lit up.

On the podium, Hamilton joshed with Antonelli and his old boss, Toto Wolff, and made sure Hadjar was included. It’s good to see people happy.

Antonelli had just opened his World Championship lead to 66 points after six races, but with his second consecutive runner-up slot Hamilton had jumped ahead of the former’s teammate George Russell and his own partner Leclerc, both of whom had afternoons to forget.

And somebody told Hamilton that his eighth Monaco podium now brought him level with his idol, Ayrton Senna. “Wow,” he said, obviously moved.

Later he added with his habitual modesty as a Brazilian journalist asked him what his chances were of equalling Senna’s six wins (he has three himself thus far): “I’ve been here a long time and still haven’t got to his level on that, but I’ll keep chasing it. And just to be in his presence, in the sense of the eight podiums, for example, is very cool. I still remember being young and watching Ayrton, and still today he’s my favourite driver.”

Of course there was no overtaking, and Max Verstappen’s demise right at the start robbed us of the first genuine confrontation between him and the new kid on the block.

And of some concern was the strange situation in which several drivers – Hamilton, Russell, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly (twice) and Franco Colapinto were all penalised five seconds for exceeding the pitlane speed of 60 kmh. McLaren, having a tough 1000th GP, agreed with Piastri’s penalty, but Hamilton, Russell and Gasly were all adamant that they weren’t speeding (the cars are all fitted with speed limiters, though sometimes they go wrong or aren’t activated in time).

Indeed, so angry was Gasly that his Alpine team have asked for an official Right of Review, determined to win back what would have been an extremely well deserved third place podium finish for the underrated Frenchman.

Given Monaco’s elevated view of itself, and the general pixie dust it likes to sprinkle everywhere, such possible snafus are not a good look and an intensive post-race investigation would be a good idea if there is indeed some sort of glitch in the siting of the measuring line and the angle of approach, as several of the victims suggested.

As Hamilton said: “I wasn’t speeding. I think it’s just the way the pitlane is. I’ve done this pitlane for years. It’s not like I came in and didn’t press the button or something like that. The pitlane limiter is on immediately. And I think it’s just the line that you take, which is the same line we’ve all taken for years, where you come in, you kind of cut part of the white line. I was shocked to hear that I was speeding because I wasn’t actually above the speed.”