Lewis Hamilton takes pole at Hungarian GP, first since 2021

HUNGARORING – After almost two years, Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is back at the front of the grid after taking a record-extending 104th pole position of his Formula One career at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Briton pipped Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen by just 0.003 of a second for what was also a record ninth pole at the same circuit.

It was Hamilton’s first pole position since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

“It’s been a crazy year and a half. I’ve lost my voice from shouting in the car,” an emotional Hamilton said after qualifying.

“I’m so grateful for that feeling because the team have worked so hard, pushing so hard, so to finally get the pole, it feels like the first time.

“Big, big thanks to the crowd. We have amazing crowds every year here in Budapest. I didn’t expect coming here we would be fighting for pole. When I went into the last run, I gave it absolutely everything. There was nothing left in it.”

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on the second row with Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc on row three. The other Mercedes driver George Russell starts 18th.

Verstappen had looked on course for yet another pole – he had done so at the past six races in a row – when he went fastest on his first run in the final part of qualifying.

But Hamilton was only 0.126sec adrift on his own first run and looked good for a challenge. His Red Bull rival failed to improve on his final run as the Briton aced his on a track where he has notched eight wins.

Hamilton will be looking to fend off the hunting pack at Hungaroring on Sunday, in particular Dutchman Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ standings by 99 points from his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who qualified ninth.

He added: “We’ll bring our A game as a team. It’s going to be difficult to fight these guys tomorrow.

“Lando has been doing a mega job, it’s great to see McLaren up there battling. And Max, you know Max. He’s always up there, doing his thing.”