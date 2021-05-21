Hamilton takes aim at Verstappen

MONACO • Sergio Perez topped a practice session for the first time as a Red Bull driver as Formula One returned to the streets of Monaco yesterday after last year's race was axed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mexican, who joined the title contenders from Racing Point, now known as Aston Martin, lapped the harbourside circuit with a best time of 1min 12.487sec on the soft tyres.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second quickest, 0.119sec off the pace, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third but both on the slower medium tyres.

Verstappen is 14 points behind Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after four races. Hamilton was fifth on the time sheets and also on the medium tyres with teammate Valtteri Bottas sixth.

On Wednesday, Hamilton began the mind games early, suggesting Dutchman Verstappen "feels he has a lot to prove".

While their two cars have touched only once, at the first corner in Imola, there has been some electric wheel-to-wheel action, which the Briton acknowledged.

"I think I've done well to avoid all the incidents so far, but we've got 19 more (races) to go and we could connect, hopefully no," Hamilton, a three-time winner here, said.

"I think perhaps (Max) feels he has a lot to prove. I'm not necessarily in the same boat there and I'm more long term, 'It's a marathon not a sprint' sort of mentality, which is ultimately why I have the stats that I have."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was fourth fastest. Ferrari's Monaco-born racer Charles Leclerc, who has retired in his previous two home outings, managed only four laps before he was sidelined for the remainder of the session with a gearbox problem. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso also spent unwanted time in the garage after hitting the wall early on and smashing his front wing, although the Alpine driver was able to return to the track later on.

F1's showcase race will have 40 per cent capacity in the grandstands and 7,500 ticket holders a day. Practice is traditionally held on Thursday rather than the usual Friday, which is a rest day for Monaco residents.

The narrow streets make overtaking tricky, placing even greater emphasis on a front-row seat in Sunday's grid. Hamilton is going for his 101st pole position and 99th win this weekend, while Verstappen has yet to take the chequered flag in the principality.

