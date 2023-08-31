Hamilton staying at Mercedes for two more seasons

MONZA, Italy - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract with Mercedes and the Briton will continue to partner compatriot George Russell in 2024 and 2025, the team said on Thursday.

No financial details were given.

The 38-year-old last won a race in 2021, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen now dominant after ending Mercedes's record run of eight successive constructors' world championships.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver, joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and has taken six titles and 82 of his 103 career victories with the team. REUTERS

