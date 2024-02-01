Lewis Hamilton could switch to Ferrari for 2025 season: Reports

PARIS – Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set for a shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 as replacement for Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports on Feb 1.

The two teams, however, declined to comment on speculation from the BBC, Sky Sports, Autosport and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that would be by far the most sensational driver move of the so-called “silly season”.

Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His last was in 2020.

His current contract is due to expire at the end of 2025 and a move to Ferrari would surely extend that into the sport’s new engine era in 2026.

The Briton has been linked with the heralded Italian outfit repeatedly during his career, particularly when his contract has been up for renewal, but he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes only last August.

The deal, though, reportedly includes a clause allowing him to leave after one season – meaning at the end of 2024.

Despite his loyalty to Mercedes, Hamilton has remained close to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur after winning Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with the Frenchman’s ART team as a junior in 2005 and 2006.

Vasseur said in August he has been speaking regularly to Hamilton at every race weekend, but played down the significance of those talks.

“I talk to him at every GP, he raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close,” the 55-year-old, who joined Ferrari in January 2023, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But if every time that we had a chat we sign a contract, it would have cost me a fortune.”

Ferrari, who have admitted they held discussions with Hamilton in 2019 about joining them in the future, declined to comment on the reports they were negotiating a switch for the 2025 season.

A team spokesman said: “We do not comment on rumours.”

Mercedes also did not reply when contacted by AFP.

In 2019, when the news surfaced about Hamilton possibly joining Ferrari, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said there were internal discussions that the driver may one day be racing for their rivals and such a move would be no drama.

“You have to simply acknowledge that probably it’s in every driver’s head to drive at Ferrari one day,” the Austrian said.

“It’s the most iconic, historic Formula One brand and I totally respect if a driver has the desire to drive at Ferrari. Even within the team we have discussed it and with Lewis we have discussed it and we have agreed on the topic.”