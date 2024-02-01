Lewis Hamilton could switch to Ferrari for 2025 season: Reports

PARIS – Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set for a shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 as replacement for Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports on Feb 1.
The two teams, however, declined to comment on speculation from the BBC, Sky Sports, Autosport and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that would be by far the most sensational driver move of the so-called “silly season”.
Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His last was in 2020.
His current contract is due to expire at the end of 2025 and a move to Ferrari would surely extend that into the sport’s new engine era in 2026.
The Briton has been linked with the heralded Italian outfit repeatedly during his career, particularly when his contract has been up for renewal, but he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes only last August.
The deal, though, reportedly includes a clause allowing him to leave after one season – meaning at the end of 2024.
Despite his loyalty to Mercedes, Hamilton has remained close to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur after winning Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with the Frenchman’s ART team as a junior in 2005 and 2006.
Vasseur said in August he has been speaking regularly to Hamilton at every race weekend, but played down the significance of those talks.
“I talk to him at every GP, he raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close,” the 55-year-old, who joined Ferrari in January 2023, told Gazzetta dello Sport.
“But if every time that we had a chat we sign a contract, it would have cost me a fortune.”
Ferrari, who have admitted they held discussions with Hamilton in 2019 about joining them in the future, declined to comment on the reports they were negotiating a switch for the 2025 season.
A team spokesman said: “We do not comment on rumours.”
Mercedes also did not reply when contacted by AFP.
In 2019, when the news surfaced about Hamilton possibly joining Ferrari, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said there were internal discussions that the driver may one day be racing for their rivals and such a move would be no drama.
“You have to simply acknowledge that probably it’s in every driver’s head to drive at Ferrari one day,” the Austrian said.
“It’s the most iconic, historic Formula One brand and I totally respect if a driver has the desire to drive at Ferrari. Even within the team we have discussed it and with Lewis we have discussed it and we have agreed on the topic.”
The most successful Formula One driver of all time, with a record 103 wins and 104 pole positions in a career that started in 2007, Hamilton has not won a race since December 2021 as Mercedes struggled to match Red Bull and their three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Verstappen, who has a contract until 2028, will again start 2024 as the favourite for a fourth title.
Hamilton, if he does jump ship, would join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, with the Italian team announcing a week ago that the Monegasque had signed on for several more seasons.
A move to Ferrari would likely be Hamilton’s Formula One swansong and a calculated risk, with the 2026 rule changes leaving everyone entering new territory.
It remains to be seen what develops from here onwards, but at the signing of his Mercedes contract, he had made it clear where his allegiance lies.
“We dream every day of being the best and being at the top does not happen overnight, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team,” he said.
“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.
“Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.” REUTERS, AFP