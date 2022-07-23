Hamilton seeks win as he hits milestone race

LE CASTELLET (France) • Lewis Hamilton believes he can make Formula One history as the first driver to win a race after reaching 300 grand prix starts.

The seven-time world champion, who has a record 103 wins to his credit, will become only the sixth driver to chalk up 300 starts when he lines up on the grid in France tomorrow.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen bowed out of F1 last year after a record 349 races, but was without a win since 2018, while it has been nearly a decade since still-active Fernando Alonso (344) last won.

Brazil's Rubens Barrichello (323 races), German seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher (307) and Britain's Jenson Button (306) also failed to win after reaching the mark.

But 37-year-old Mercedes driver Hamilton is paying no attention to such statistics.

"It doesn't faze me because I'm working towards getting that win," said the Briton, who has won in every season he has entered but has now gone 12 races without a victory for the first time in F1.

"I do believe at some stage we will be able to compete with these guys, whether that's this weekend or in five races' time...

"We've made progress and we've started to hit a patch of consistency."

Hamilton made his debut at McLaren in 2007 with Alonso as his teammate and the Spaniard, now with Alpine, praised the former's longevity in the motor sport.

"He had the talent already in 2007 and he still has the talent now, with experience. He has been a tremendous driver, a legend of our sport," said the two-time world champion.

"It has been always a pleasure to share all this time with him.