Hamilton hits back at Piquet's racist term

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton said the "time has come for action" after being the subject of a racially offensive term by three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet.

While speaking in a podcast, Piquet, who won the world title in 1981, 1983 and 1987, twice called Hamilton a "neguinho" - a Brazilian slang word that has been used as a slur.

The 69-year-old Brazilian, whose daughter Kelly is dating Red Bull's Max Verstappen, had used the word while discussing an accident between Hamilton and Verstappen at last year's British Grand Prix.

"It's more than language," the Briton, 37, tweeted. "These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I've been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."

The seven-time world champion, who is back in action at this weekend's British Grand Prix, received backing from international motorsport body FIA, Formula One and Mercedes.

In a statement, Formula One said "racist or discriminatory language is unacceptable in any form".

"Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect," it added.

"His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

Hamilton, the only black driver on the grid, has been an outspoken campaigner for greater diversity in the sport.

He regularly displayed "Black Lives Matter" on his apparel and took the knee before races in the 2020 season following the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Piquet has courted controversy in the past with previous distasteful comments about late compatriot Ayrton Senna and former Williams teammate Nigel Mansell and his wife.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE