Hamilton caps brilliant year with 2nd BBC award

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, rounding off a remarkable year in which he became Formula One world champion for a seventh time.

He beat off competition from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and female jockey Hollie Doyle, who finished second and third respectively, to collect British sport's premier annual award for a second time after winning it in 2014.

Hamilton won his fourth consecutive world title this year to match Michael Schumacher's record of seven crowns.

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, cricketer Stuart Broad and snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan were also shortlisted, so the Mercedes driver was thrilled to get the public's vote despite all the big names.

"I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees," said Hamilton. "I'm so proud of what they have achieved and I want to say thank you to everyone that has voted for me.

"I wasn't expecting this knowing there are so many great contenders. There are so many great stories out there and so I truly wasn't expecting it.

"Your heart's always pumping in those last few seconds when they're announcing because you have absolutely no idea who was called in. But I am so, so, so grateful to the British public.

"This definitely goes a long way to giving me the best Christmas that I can have given the circumstances."

Separately, Alexander Albon gave his first public statement since being dropped by Red Bull in favour of Sergio Perez.

Mexican Perez, who was released by Racing Point despite finishing fourth overall in the standings last season, will race alongside Max Verstappen.

The British-born Thai paid the price for an inconsistent campaign - he ended seventh and according to RaceFans website, he was on average 0.522 seconds slower than Verstappen, which Red Bull deemed not good enough.

However, Albon, who has been demoted to the role of test and reserve driver, admitted he was dejected by his axing, saying on Instagram: "I can't lie guys, it hurts.

"I gave it everything out there but it wasn't quite enough.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all of you that supported me throughout this year, especially my Thai fans.

"I have more to give and my focus is getting back for 2022 and to wave the Thai flag again."

His departure leaves Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda, who is set to debut for AlphaTauri when the new season opens in Australia on March 21, as the only Asian driver on the grid.

