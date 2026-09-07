Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hadjar still out for Spanish Grand Prix, Lawson stands in again

Sept 7 - Injured French driver Isack Hadjar will miss his third Formula One race in a row this weekend with Liam Lawson again standing in at Red Bull for the Spanish Grand Prix and Yuki Tsunoda continuing as the New Zealander's replacement at Racing Bulls.

Both teams issued statements on Monday, the day after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Hadjar missed that race and the Dutch Grand Prix before it after he suffered a wrist injury while training last month.

"The decision has been taken as Isack's recovery continues to progress positively," said Red Bull, who had four-time world champion Max Verstappen finish third at Monza.

"While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team."

Tsunoda has stepped up from his role as reserve driver and the Japanese will partner British rookie Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls.

The Madring is making its Formula One debut this weekend as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, previously hosted by Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya. REUTERS