LONDON – People flocked into Silverstone Circuit between Thursday and Sunday. 480,000 of them, according to the management. A record crowd. That bears some thinking about, given Red Bull’s domination – Max Verstappen’s second triumph here was the team’s 11th win in a row.

If one was ever tempted to worry about the sport’s popularity, especially given the current economic climate in the UK, that suggests that F1 has never been more popular.