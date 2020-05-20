Girlfriend pings Leclerc on Twitch

MONTE CARLO • Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has gained a special subscriber to his Twitch streaming channel after his girlfriend found herself locked out of his Monaco apartment while he was racing online at the weekend.

With the Formula One season on hold until at least July due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 22-year-old has been busy in the world of virtual racing but Charlotte Sine, 20, knew how to get through to him.

"My girlfriend had to buy a subscription to my Twitch to be able to ask me in the channel chat if I could open the front door," he said on Twitter after interrupting his live session.

"She waited 25 minutes downstairs as I couldn't hear my phone, I had the headphones and was very focused on my rally race."

However, Leclerc noted that Sine, who has 61,000 followers on Instagram, had subscribed for only one month.

According to Fox Sports, the couple have been dating for months after Leclerc broke up with Italian Giada Gianni, 22, to focus on his racing career.

Last month, he won four consecutive major e-sports races, including the Formula One Virtual China Grand Prix.

"In my spare time I like to do my job - only on a computer," he said.

