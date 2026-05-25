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In the Driver’s Seat

George Russell schooled by Mercedes teammate, as rivalry heats up

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Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes teammate George Russell during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on May 24.

Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes teammate George Russell during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on May 24.

PHOTO: AFP

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David Tremayne

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Life is often about learning lessons. Some come the hard way. And on a circuit on which he has hitherto been dominant, George Russell came away not with a bunch of crucial World Championship points but some very painful “learnings” after a gripping Canadian Grand Prix on Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

In the Sprint Race on May 23 he learnt that his upstart teammate Kimi Antonelli may be only 19, but he is a very fast and feisty young man. And that he doesn’t shut up when he is unhappy with the on-track treatment meted out to him, especially by a teammate.

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In The Driver's Seat

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.