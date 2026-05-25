George Russell schooled by Mercedes teammate, as rivalry heats up

Life is often about learning lessons. Some come the hard way. And on a circuit on which he has hitherto been dominant, George Russell came away not with a bunch of crucial World Championship points but some very painful “learnings” after a gripping Canadian Grand Prix on Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

In the Sprint Race on May 23 he learnt that his upstart teammate Kimi Antonelli may be only 19, but he is a very fast and feisty young man. And that he doesn’t shut up when he is unhappy with the on-track treatment meted out to him, especially by a teammate.