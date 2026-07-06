George Russell concedes Ferrari are threat to Mercedes

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From left: second-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, first-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and third-placed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium after the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on July 5, 2026.

SILVERSTONE – George Russell conceded that Ferrari are a real threat to Mercedes’ title ambitions after grabbing a fortunate second place behind Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix on July 5.

Russell, who took second place ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton when the latter was pitted by Ferrari during a late safety car intervention, said he was glad to see the flag and claim his first home race podium.

“I am so pleased to be standing here,” he said. “It’s my first podium here at Silverstone and I am delighted even if it was a very lucky race!

“I had a puncture, but I was lucky with the Safety Car at the end. It would have been great for the fans if the race had re-started, but not for me... My tyres were stone cold.

“I was so glad to bring it home in second. It was a tough weekend and I thought we had some straight-line speed issues – and these guys from Ferrari look really quick now.

“So it’s game on!”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Formula One had made the right call to end the race under safety car conditions, to some boos from the crowd who had wanted to see a last-lap fight to the finish.

The decision echoed controversial and painful memories of the 2021 world championship decider in Abu Dhabi when the usual safety car procedures were changed by the then-race director Michael Masi to avoid the race finishing behind the safety car.

That led to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, on fresher tyres, overtaking Mercedes’ Hamilton and taking his first title – in the process denying the Briton a record eighth.

“I would have preferred for this to happen in ’21,” Wolff told reporters. “That was more important.

“But it’s good that the regulations have been followed. Sometimes it doesn’t give for the most exciting finale. Generally from a spectacle standpoint, everybody would have loved to see Lewis on a soft (tyre) against us and maybe fighting with Leclerc.

“But this is a sport. The show follows sport and not the other way around. So it’s good that the FIA made that call.”

Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished 16th after damaging a wheel shield when, on fresh tyres, he appeared poised to catch and pass Leclerc in the closing laps.

He made two pit stops for repairs and then ignored suggestions to retire the car and stayed out in a vain fight to score a point, collecting a penalty for exceeding track limits.

“I couldn’t even get one point,” he said. “When things looked like I was still going to be able to get one point, the Safety Car came out and I got a penalty.

“It’s a rule, but I find it a bit unfair. It’s ok if you go off and are gaining. I couldn’t keep the car on track in that instance.

“I was trying my best to stay on track and I couldn’t. After the stop, the car felt driveable, but it wasn’t turning in the corners.

“I hit the kerb every lap. The lap I hit it less than previous laps, I could feel instantly that something broke.

“The team were trying to understand, but it didn’t go our way. It’s a shame because I think we had a real shot for the win today.”

The Italian teenager has had two point-less finishes in three races – he retired with electrical problems in Spain three weeks earlier – and is without a grand prix win since his streak of five in a row ended at Monaco. AFP, REUTERS