From hunted to hunter, comeback king Verstappen chases fifth title

ABU DHABI, Dec 5 - Max Verstappen has won the Formula One title for the last four years but it would be far from 'more of the same' if he snatches a record-equalling fifth in a row at the Abu Dhabi season finale on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Red Bull driver has come back from 104 points behind McLaren's then-championship leader Oscar Piastri to 12 adrift of the Australian's teammate Lando Norris, now the frontrunner, in a span of just eight races.

As far as comebacks go, it is the greatest of the modern era in terms of reclaiming lost ground.

It could also be one for the ages, eclipsed only by some of the most heroic underdog stories, like Niki Lauda's return from a fiery crash to take the title down to the wire in 1976 before winning it in 1977.

"I think whether or not Max will win, it's probably fair to say that the world discovered an even more extraordinary Max this season, after his fourth world title," Verstappen's Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies told reporters at the Yas Marina circuit on Friday.

"It's up to you guys to say if... (2025) will become the best of his titles.

"But for sure, in terms of whatever happens next, the scale of the comeback is something that hopefully will go in a few history books."

STAND EQUAL WITH SCHUMACHER

Regardless of where it ranks, the Dutchman's quest to become only the second driver after Ferrari great Michael Schumacher to win five titles in a row stands in stark contrast to his four other title-winning campaigns.

Then, he was more hunted than hunter, if not dominant. Even in his hard-fought battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, Verstappen was chased down by the Briton who drew level with him on points heading into the Abu Dhabi finale.

This year, however, he has had to fight off the back foot -- overcoming an initially uncompetitive car and navigating a Red Bull leadership reshuffle that had Christian Horner ousted as team boss.

At the same time, he has balanced his F1 responsibilities with his role as father to a baby daughter, born in May, and extracurricular pursuits like GT racing, even winning on his GT3 debut around German track Nuerburgring's fearsome Nordschleife loop.

Five of Verstappen's seven wins have come in the last eight races, all of which he has finished on the podium.

Misfortune for his McLaren rivals has also worked in his favour. But equally, every bit of his trademark tenacity and determination has been on display, as he has hunted down the McLaren pair.

Born in Belgium to an F1 racer father Jos and top-level go-karter mother Sophie Kumpen, Verstappen has been on wheels as soon as he could walk.

His speed has never been in question. But this year it has been mated to a newfound maturity and a calm confidence, making him an even more formidable competitor.

"Max is not an easy four-time world champion to knock off his perch," said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown on Friday.

"Arguably, definitely, one of the greatest ever. It's awesome racing against Max," added the American.

Verstappen still needs Norris to finish off the podium on Sunday to seal the title, even if he races to a fifth Abu Dhabi win.

But if anyone can spring an upset, Verstappen can.

"Look, this guy never gets it wrong, you know, Max just never does a mistake," said Mekies.

"He keeps surprising us every day." REUTERS