Horner slams his rivals

Even before the action fires up at the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, Red Bull have found themselves in the thick of the off-track action, with head honcho Christian Horner blasting his Formula One rivals for their claims on his team's overspending, calling their comments "unacceptable" and "hugely defamatory".

So riled up is Horner that the team principal of the season's constructors' standings leaders is considering legal action against these parties.

F1's first budget cap was introduced in 2021 with a base limit of US$145 million (S$208 million) to close the competitive gap between teams.

The cap for the 2022 season is US$140 million. Big teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull used to spend hundreds of millions every year.

Rumours are rife in the paddock at the Marina Bay Street Circuit that two teams - Red Bull and Aston Martin - have breached these regulations.

"We were a little bit taken aback (by the comments)... I would be intrigued to know where their source of information for these fictitious claims have come from," said Horner, who noted that budget submissions are confidential and privy only to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the respective teams.

"They're hugely defamatory and we take umbrage to them and one can only assume it's not (a coincidence) this is a point where Max (Verstappen) has his first strike at the world championship.

"Unless there is a clear withdrawal of statements, we will be taking it incredibly seriously and looking at what the options available to us are."

Motor sports' governing body will issue certificates of compliance with the 2021 financial regulations on Wednesday, after a three-month delay.

While most officials refrained from speculating ahead of any official announcement, they stressed during the constructors' press conference on Saturday that this is the FIA's first vital test for the cost cap.

Ferrari's racing director Laurent Mekies is looking forward to having "clear and transparent evaluations of what has happened and that severe measures are being taken if there is a breach".