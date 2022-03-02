Formula One: World champion Verstappen to sign new deal with Red Bull - reports

Max Verstappen's current deal with Red Bull expires in 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

(REUTERS) - Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has agreed on a lucrative long-term contract extension with Red Bull, Dutch media reported on Wednesday (March 2).

Verstappen's current deal with Red Bull expires in 2023.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said that the 24-year-old is expected to extend his contract by four or five years.

The new deal is said to be worth €40-50 million (S$60.3-75.3 million) per year, making it one of the most lucrative contracts in F1.

Verstappen fought a down-to-the-wire battle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton before clinching the title in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi finale in December.

The new F1 season will get under way in Bahrain on March 20.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top