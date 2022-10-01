Formula 1: With an eye on 2023, 'silly season' for drivers heats up again

The sport's "silly season" is well underway with just six races remaining. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
28 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The hottest topic in the Formula One paddock typically revolves around the world championship race, but Max Verstappen's dominance in his Red Bull RB18 - he won the last five grands prix and has an almost unassailable 116 points lead - has effectively ended that discussion in the 2022 season.

Now the talk has turned quickly to the drivers' market and with three seats up for grabs and possible reshuffles at AlphaTauri, the sport's "silly season" is well underway with just six races remaining.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top