Formula 1: With an eye on 2023, 'silly season' for drivers heats up again

SINGAPORE - The hottest topic in the Formula One paddock typically revolves around the world championship race, but Max Verstappen's dominance in his Red Bull RB18 - he won the last five grands prix and has an almost unassailable 116 points lead - has effectively ended that discussion in the 2022 season.

Now the talk has turned quickly to the drivers' market and with three seats up for grabs and possible reshuffles at AlphaTauri, the sport's "silly season" is well underway with just six races remaining.