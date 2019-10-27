Formula One: Verstappen takes pole as Bottas crashes

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - Max Verstappen put himself on pole position for a third successive Mexican Grand Prix win on Saturday (Oct 26) in a qualifying session that ended with Mercedes' title contender Valtteri Bottas crashing heavily.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joined the Dutchman on the front row with team mate Sebastian Vettel third and Lewis Hamilton, who needs to finish on the podium to clinch his sixth title on Sunday, qualifying fourth for Mercedes.

Bottas, the only driver who can deny Hamilton the title, will line up sixth on the grid barring any penalties.