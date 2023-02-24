Formula One: Verstappen leads Alonso on first day of F1 testing

MANAMA - Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen was fastest, with Fernando Alonso close behind for Aston Martin, as Formula One started three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday.

The Dutch 25-year-old was top of the timesheets before and after lunch at Sakhir, with teams mainly focused on aerodynamics with prominent rakes attached to the cars in their first proper running.

Verstappen won 15 of 22 grands prix last year and will be chasing his third straight title when the 23-race season starts on March 5.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second in the morning, 0.294 slower but on top for a majority of the session, with Williams Alexander Albon third and doing the most laps (74).

Double world champion Alonso was soon up to speed for his new team, 0.029 slower than Verstappen who clocked a best of one minute 32.837 seconds and did 157 laps as the only driver to be testing all day.

“It’s always like the first day back at school where everyone is in the new uniforms and seeing the cars in their colours,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner of the first day with all the 2023 cars on track together.

“It’s been a sensible first session for us, I think focused on learning a little bit about RB19 which is obviously very much an evolution from the 18. A sensible morning, plenty of mileage and some good feedback.”

Horner said Verstappen had worked through his programme, making setup changes in a “relatively straightforward” session, and had commented on a big bump at the end of the straight affecting all the drivers.

Mercedes and Ferrari also sounded positive, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff noting a buzz of excitement in the garages.