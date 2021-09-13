Formula One: Verstappen gets 3-place grid penalty for Hamilton crash at Monza, say stewards

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (right) and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton collide at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on Sept 12, 2021.
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (right) and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton collide at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on Sept 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    10 min ago

MONZA (AFP) - Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen was handed a three-place grid penalty for his role in the frightening crash with Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's (Sept 12) Italian Grand Prix, the stewards at Monza announced.

The Dutch driver was "predominantly to blame" for the incident that wiped him and his Mercedes rival out of the race won by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, a statement read.

The penalty will be applied at the Russian Grand Prix in a fortnight's time.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 