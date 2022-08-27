Formula One: Verstappen edges Leclerc in Belgian GP practice, as grid penalties loom

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, BELGIUM (AFP) - World champion and series leader Max Verstappen topped the times for Red Bull ahead of nearest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in Friday's (Aug 26) second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After being outpaced by Carlos Sainz in the opening morning session, the 24-year-old Dutchman bounced back to stamp his authority on proceedings with a fastest lap of one minute and 45.507 seconds.

That left Leclerc adrift by eight-tenths of a second around the majestic Spa-Francorchamps track where thousands of fans, including many in the visiting "orange army" of Verstappen supporters, were camped amid the pine trees.

On an inconclusive and slightly topsy-turvy day, Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Sainz, in the second Ferrari.

Wherever they qualify, the two leading title race contenders, separated by 80 points, are set to start from the back of the grid among a group of six drivers taking penalties for fitting new power-unit components.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a sixth consecutive podium position in Sunday's race, was sixth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.

Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday announced he will leave McLaren at the end of the year after agreeing to terminate his contract, was ninth and Sergio Perez 10th in the second Red Bull.

After a short downpour at the end of opening practice, the second session began in dry conditions, but with many heads turning to the skies in expectation of more rain from the capricious microclimate at the sprawling Ardennes circuit.

The usual suspects were soon back in control at the top of the timing monitors with Verstappen leading the way ahead of Sainz and Leclerc.