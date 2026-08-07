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Formula One to have more sprint races in 2027: Stefano Domenicali

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the 2027 season will likely have 24 rounds.

Formula One will have more sprint races in 2027 than the current six but will maintain the scarcity value, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Aug 6.

The 2027 calendar has yet to be published, with the Iran war casting lingering uncertainty over Middle Eastern races, but he said that it will again be 24 rounds in 2027 after a likely 23 in 2026.

“Our sprint format continues to drive higher Friday attendances and stronger daily attendances through our race weekend... we expect to expand the number of sprints for next year and to provide further details soon,” Domenicali told analysts after F1 owners Liberty Media published the company’s second-quarter 2026 results.

“We want to do (it) in the right way because, of course, this will allow us also to make sure that the scarcity is a value. So if commercially we would go everywhere, of course that’s not any more a value.”

Reduced distance sprint races, with eight points to the winner, are held on Saturday mornings with qualifying replacing the usual second Friday practice.

The main grand prix remains on Sunday after Saturday qualifying.

Flavio Briatore, the boss of Renault-owned Alpine, told the-race.com this week that F1 should have a sprint at every race weekend.

“I’d do it every race. Because we need to give something more to the spectator. Because we do nothing for the spectator,” he said.

“Friday morning is only technical. You go two laps, you come back, and the people, OK. After Saturday in the morning, after you have the qualifying, and that’s the finito, you have the race.

“With the sprint race, at least you have two races, two starts, and the driver is driving for something. He’s not driving only for the engineering. And for me, we need to have the sprint race. For me, 24 races, 24 sprint races.”

Formula One reported a 38 per cent decrease in revenue to US$764 million (S$979 million) for the three months to the end of June due to there being four fewer races.

Domenicali also said, without providing figures, that the US broadcast partnership with Apple had led to a 13 per cent rise in viewership and total hours watched. REUTERS