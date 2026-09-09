Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix

Sept 9 - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit in Madrid, round 14 of the championship:

Lap distance: 5.416 km. Total distance: 308.524km (57 laps)

Start time: 1500 local (1300GMT)

SPANISH GRAND PRIX AND MADRING

The last time Formula One raced near Madrid was in 1981 at Jarama, some 30 km to the north.

Madring has 22 turns (10 left, 12 right), including the standout Turn 12 feature 'La Monumental' -- a sweeping, semi-circular 550m long corner with banking of up to 24%. It is the longest banked corner on the calendar and will generate the highest vertical load of the season on tyres.

The circuit, winding around the IFEMA exhibition centre near Barajas airport, has a 10-year agreement to host Formula One.

The first sector of the track is very fast while the second sector features several medium and low speed corners. The final sector has a number of 90 degree turns.

The newly laid asphalt will be smooth with relatively low grip, and has been treated with high-pressure water jets to remove dust and oily residues.

Madring is the sixth circuit to host the Spanish Grand Prix after Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, Montjuic and Pedralbes, Jarama and Jerez.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads teammate George Russell by 66 points after winning his home Italian Grand Prix at Monza last Sunday.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third and 76 points off the pace while McLaren's reigning champion Lando Norris is another 20 adrift.

Mercedes are 122 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won seven races this season, including five in a row. Russell and Norris have won two each, Hamilton and Leclerc one apiece.

No other Italian has ever won seven races in a single season.

Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain. Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium and Italy, and Norris in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Mercedes have won nine of 13 races, and the first six.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 393 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in all but three grands prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium. Norris was on pole in Hungary and the Netherlands and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in Italy.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

MILESTONE

Madring will be the 78th circuit to host a Formula One race since the championship started in 1950. REUTERS