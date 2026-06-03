Formula One statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix

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June 3 - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, round six of the championship:

Lap distance: 3.337km. Total distance: 260.286km (78 laps)

2025 pole position: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren one minute 09.954 seconds

2025 winner: Norris

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.909, 2021

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

MONACO

Leclerc is the only Monegasque to win in Monaco since the championship started in 1950.

The shortest and slowest track on the calendar is also the one with most laps. Only 34% of the lap is at full throttle and the 180-degree turn six hairpin is the slowest corner of the year, with cars taking it at 45kph.

This year’s race is the 72nd edition in championship history and 83rd since the first Monaco grand prix in 1929.

The late triple world champion Ayrton Senna won a record six times, including five in a row with McLaren between 1989 and 1993.

A safety car deployment is highly likely.

McLaren are the most successful team in Monaco, with 16 wins since their debut in 1966. Ferrari have 11, one of them a non-championship race (1952).

In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the grid -- the lowest winning start position to date in Monaco. Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Six past Monaco winners will be racing on Sunday: Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), Hamilton (2008, 2016, 2019), Max Verstappen (2021, 2023), Sergio Perez (2022), Leclerc (2024), Norris (2025).

The race has had eight different winners in the last 10 years. The last three have all been won from pole.

Leclerc has been on pole three times in the last five years -- in 2021, 2022 and 2024. There was no race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven British drivers have won since 1950, more than any other country.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes teammate George Russell by 43 points in the championship and is chasing his fifth win in a row. Russell won in Australia, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami and Canada.

Mercedes are 72 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with champions McLaren third and 86 off the lead.

RACE WINS

Mercedes have won all five grands prix this season. The team won the first six races in 2019, when they started the campaign with eight victories in a row. They have not won in Monaco since 2019, however.

Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 385 starts, his most recent with Mercedes in Belgium in 2024, but has yet to win for Ferrari.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Schumacher on 91.

The last Italian driver to win five in a row was Alberto Ascari in 1952.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

Mercedes have been on pole in every grand prix this season - Russell in Australia and Canada, Antonelli in China, Japan and Miami.

MILESTONES

Champions McLaren are celebrating their 1,000th grand prix start, only the second team after Ferrari to reach that number. They will have a special livery and overalls.

F1 newcomers Cadillac will be racing for the first time in Europe. REUTERS