Formula One statistics for the Miami Grand Prix

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April 29 - Statistics for Sunday's Miami Formula One Grand Prix, the fourth round of the season:

Lap distance: 5.412 km. Total distance: 308.326 km (57 laps)

2025 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull one minute 26.204 seconds.

2025 winner: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren

2025 sprint winner: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren

Race lap record: Verstappen, 1:29.708 (2023)

Start time: 2000 GMT (1600 local)

MIAMI

The race is the fifth to be held at the Miami International Autodrome, a track that winds anti-clockwise around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Red Bull and McLaren have both won twice. Verstappen won in 2022 and 2023 and Norris took his first career F1 victory there in 2024 from fifth on the grid. Piastri won in 2025 from fourth.

Miami is the first of three U.S. rounds on the calendar, before Austin and Las Vegas, and is being held in the sprint format for the third time. There is no U.S. driver on the starting grid.

The venue is usually home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team. The temporary street circuit has three straights and 19 corners, with cars reaching top speeds of 340 kph and overtaking is easier than at most other tracks.

Temperatures and humidity are high and the strategy has generally been one stop.

Miami is the only race on the current calendar that Mercedes have yet to win, apart from this year's new venue Madrid. The Florida venue has a contract with F1 until 2041.

The race has yet to be won from the front row of the grid.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads teammate George Russell by nine points in the championship and is chasing his third win in a row. Russell won in Australia, Antonelli in China and Japan.

Mercedes are 45 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 383 starts, his most recent in Belgium in 2024.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Schumacher on 91.

Mercedes last won the first four races of a season in 2020.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

SPRINT

Miami is the second sprint weekend of the season, after China. The sole Friday free practice session has been extended to 90 minutes after rule tweaks and a month without racing.

MILESTONES

Antonelli, 19, is the youngest driver to lead the Formula One championship. He is also the first Italian since Alberto Ascari in 1953 to win two races in a row. Ascari won three in a row that same year.

Debutants Cadillac will be entering their first home race. REUTERS