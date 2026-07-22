Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Formula One statistics for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - August 3, 2025 Spectators on the track after McLaren's Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix REUTERS/Marton Monus

July 22 - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, round 11 of the world championship.

Lap distance: 4.381km. Total distance: 306.630km (70 laps)

2025 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one minute 15.372 seconds

2025 race winner: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) 1:16.627 (Mercedes, 2020)

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local time)

HUNGARY

This weekend will be the 41st Hungarian Grand Prix, 16 of them won from pole. The race debuted in 1986 as the first behind the former 'Iron Curtain' and is usually run in high temperatures.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record eight times in Hungary (2007, 2009 and 2012 with McLaren and 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 with Mercedes). the Ferrari driver has been on pole a record nine times with 12 podium finishes.

McLaren have the best record with 13 wins.

Fernando Alonso (2003), Esteban Ocon (2021), Max Verstappen (2022, 2023), Oscar Piastri (2024) and Norris (2025) are other still-active past winners.

The lowest winning start in Hungary was Jenson Button from 14th on the grid in 2006. Verstappen won from 10th in 2022 and Hamilton was third in 2014 after starting from the pit lane.

Verstappen took his first F1 pole in Hungary in 2019. Alonso, Ocon and Piastri's wins were their first in Formula One.

The circuit is short and twisty and overtaking is difficult. There are 14 corners.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Hamilton by 45 points and Mercedes teammate George Russell by 50 points.

Mercedes are 73 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won six races this season, including five in a row. Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain.

Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium.

Mercedes have won eight of 10 races, and the first six.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 390 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in every grand prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

MILESTONE

Hamilton can stretch his record for wins in Hungary to nine, equalling his tally at Silverstone which is a record for most wins at any circuit.

Alex Albon will be starting his 100th race for Williams. REUTERS