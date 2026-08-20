Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

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FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - August 31, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads into the first corner at the start of the race ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

Aug 19 - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, round 12 of the championship:

Lap distance: 4.259km. Total distance: 306.587km (72 laps)

2025 pole position: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren one minute 08.662 seconds

2025 race winner: Piastri

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:11.097, 2021

Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local)

NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort returned to the calendar in 2021 for the first time since 1985. This year's race will be the 36th world championship Dutch Grand Prix and the last at the circuit for the foreseeable future.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home race in 2021, 2022 and 2023 from pole position. He finished second in 2024 and 2025.

McLaren have won the last two Dutch Grands Prix - Lando Norris in 2024 and Oscar Piastri last year. That win remains Piastri's most recent success.

This year's event will be run as a sprint weekend for the first time, the fifth of six this season, and some rain is also forecast.

Overtaking can be a challenge, with the winner coming from pole every time since the race's return.

The circuit opened in 1948 in the seaside dunes west of Amsterdam and has high-speed changes of direction with much of the lap spent cornering. The last two banked corners have an angle steeper than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the pit lane is the season's shortest.

The narrow and twisty track, with 14 corners, is the second shortest after Monaco. Only 55% of the lap is spent at full throttle.

Ferrari have the most Dutch wins historically, with eight. Their most recent was with Frenchman Rene Arnoux in 1983.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Hamilton by 50 points and Mercedes teammate George Russell by 59. Mercedes are 72 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won six races this season, including five in a row. Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain. Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium, and McLaren's Lando Norris in Hungary.

Mercedes have won eight of 11 races, and the first six. All of the last five have been won by different drivers.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 391 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in all but one grand prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium. Norris was on pole in Hungary.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

MILESTONE

Verstappen can equal the late double champion Jim Clark's record of four Dutch GP wins, set in 1967. REUTERS