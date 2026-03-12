Formula One statistics for the Chinese Grand Prix

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 8, 2026 Drivers in action during the race

March 11 - Statistics for Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, second round of the season and first sprint weekend:

Lap distance: 5.451km. Total distance: 305.066km (56 laps)

2025 pole position: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren, one minute 30.641 seconds

2025 winner: Piastri

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari, one minute and 32.238 seconds. (2004)

Start time: 0700GMT/1500 local

CHINA

The race made its debut in 2004 and returned in 2024 after a five-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven of 18 Chinese Grands Prix have been won from pole -- and three of the last five -- but the first seven were all won by different drivers.

The last four races in China have also been won by different drivers.

There is no Chinese driver on the starting grid. Zhou Guanyu is reserve driver for the new Cadillac team.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver with six wins (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019).

Three other current drivers have won in China -- Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2013, Max Verstappen in 2024 and Oscar Piastri last year.

Mercedes have won six times, Ferrari and McLaren four, Red Bull three. Red Bull's first Formula One win was at the circuit in 2009.

The lowest winning grid slot in China is sixth for Daniel Ricciardo in 2018 and Schumacher in 2006 -- when the seven-times world champion took his 91st and final victory in Formula One.

The track has two long straights and 16 turns and puts stress on the front tyres.

Hamilton has been on pole a record six times in China. Alonso, Verstappen and Piastri have also been on pole in Shanghai.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mercedes' George Russell leads the championship after winning the opening round in Australia.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 381 starts.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Schumacher on 91.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

MILESTONES

The 19-lap Saturday sprint race is the first of Formula One's new era with the new engines and cars.

The sprint also marks one year since Ferrari last won anything in F1, the 2025 100km race won by Hamilton from pole position.

Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad became the 70th driver, in Australia, to score on his F1 debut. REUTERS