Formula One statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Winner of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes driver George Russell (63) reacts at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

May 20 - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, round five of the 22 race championship:

Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

2025 pole position: George Russell (Britain) Mercedes

2025 race winner: Russell

Race lap record: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) 1:13.078, Mercedes, 2019.

Start time: 2000GMT (1600 local)

CANADA

This weekend will be the 55th Canadian Grand Prix, and 45th in Montreal. This year's race is being held earlier than ever before, having moved from a previous mid-June date.

Lewis Hamilton has won seven times in Montreal (in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), including the first of his career. He holds the record jointly with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

The pair also share the record for six poles each.

Fernando Alonso (2006), Max Verstappen (2022, 2023, 2024) and Russell are the other still active winners.

The circuit on the Ile Notre-Dame has 14 corners and is named after late Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve, father of 1997 champion Jacques. Mosport and Mont Tremblant have also hosted Canadian Grands Prix.

McLaren have won 13 times in Canada, Ferrari 12 (11 in Montreal).

The rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix of 2011 was Formula One's longest race, lasting four hours, four minutes and 39.537 seconds. The safety car was deployed a record six times.

The circuit is tough on brakes. The wall at the exit to the final corner has been "The Wall of Champions" since 1999 when Damon Hill, Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve crashed there.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll is the sole Canadian in the race.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads 19-year-old teammate George Russell by 20 points in the championship and is chasing his fourth win in a row. Russell won in Australia, Antonelli in China, Japan and Miami.

Mercedes are 70 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with champions McLaren third and 86 off the lead.

RACE WINS

Mercedes have won all four grands prix so far this season. The team last won the first five races in 2019, when they started the campaign with eight victories in a row.

Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 384 starts, his most recent with Mercedes in Belgium in 2024, but has yet to win for Ferrari.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Schumacher on 91.

The last Italian driver to win four in a row was Alberto Ascari in 1952.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

Russell is chasing his third successive Canadian GP pole.

SPRINT

Montreal is the third sprint weekend of the season, after China and Miami.

Russell won the sprint in China and McLaren's Lando Norris in Miami, both from pole.

It will be the first time Canada hosts a sprint race.

MILESTONES

Antonelli, 19, is the youngest driver to lead the Formula One championship. He is also only the 23rd in the history of the championship to win three races in a row. Of those 23 drivers, 20 have been champions at some point.

Antonelli is also the only driver to convert his first three career pole positions into his first three wins and all consecutively. REUTERS