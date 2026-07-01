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Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 6, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' George Russell and Haas' Esteban Ocon in action during the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

July 1 - Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round nine of the championship and fourth sprint weekend of the season:

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2025 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull one minute 24.892 seconds

2025 race winner: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren

Race lap record: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), 1:27.097 (Red Bull, 2020)

Start time: 1400 GMT (1500 local)

BRITAIN

Sunday's race, after a Saturday sprint, will be the 77th British Grand Prix since the championship started at Silverstone in 1950.

Twelve British drivers have won their home race.

Five British drivers are on the grid, three of them race winners -- Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes's George Russell and McLaren's Norris. The others are Haas's Oliver Bearman and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad.

Williams's Alex Albon is British-born but races with a Thai licence.

Ferrari's Hamilton has won a record nine times and been on pole seven times at Silverstone, with 14 podium appearances there. No driver has been on the podium more at a home race.

Every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000 and Mercedes have won nine of the last 13.

Five current drivers have won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2011), Carlos Sainz (2022), Verstappen (2023) and Norris (2025).

Verstappen also won what was designated the '70th anniversary race' at the circuit in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time Silverstone had hosted two rounds in a single season.

With Italy, Britain is one of two ever-present races on the calendar. This year's will be the 60th held at Silverstone.

Ferrari have won the British GP 18 times.

Norris is racing at home as world champion for the first time.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes teammate Russell by 40 points, with Hamilton a further six behind.

Mercedes are 98 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with champions McLaren third and 143 off the lead.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won five of eight races this season. Hamilton ended that run of five in a row in Barcelona with his first win since 2024, when he was at Mercedes.

Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco.

Mercedes have won seven of eight races, and the first six.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 388 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (91).

Ferrari are one win away from their 250th in Formula One.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in every grand prix this season with four for each driver -- Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami and Monaco.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

SPRINT

Silverstone hosts the fourth sprint of the season after China, Miami and Canada. Russell won in Shanghai and Montreal, Norris in Miami. All three races were won from pole.

Antonelli has yet to win a sprint. REUTERS