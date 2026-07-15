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July 15 - Formula One statistics for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, round 10 of the championship:

Lap distance: 7.004 km. Total distance: 308.052 km (44 laps)

2025 pole position: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren one minute 40.562 seconds.

2025 race winner: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren

Race lap record: 1:44.701, Sergio Perez (Mexico) Red Bull 2024.

Start time: 1300 GMT

BELGIUM

This will be the 71st Belgian Grand Prix and 59th at Spa. The Ardennes circuit has been part of the championship since the outset in 1950 and has the greatest elevation change of the season, with its own micro-climate.

Spa is the longest lap in F1, with the fewest laps in a race, and one of the fastest with an average speed of around 230 kph. Cars can hit 315 kph at Blanchimont.

Famed features include Eau Rouge-Raidillon, the Kemmel Straight (now with rain grooves cut in the asphalt), Pouhon, Blanchimont, and the Bus Stop chicane.

Four current drivers have won at Spa: Lewis Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2024), Charles Leclerc (2019), Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023) and Piastri (2025).

Michael Schumacher won a record six times at Spa, including from 16th on the grid in a wet 1995 race. Hamilton can equal that tally.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Belgian Grand Prix with 18 wins (14 at Spa), McLaren have 15 (13 at Spa).

Norris and Red Bull's Verstappen have Belgian mothers but there are no Belgian drivers on the grid, although Verstappen was born in Belgium.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes teammate George Russell by 25 points, with Hamilton 32 behind the Italian.

Mercedes are 78 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with champions McLaren third and 154 off the lead.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won five of nine races this season. Hamilton ended that run of five in a row in Barcelona with his first win since 2024, when he was at Mercedes, and Leclerc won in Britain.

Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco.

Mercedes have won seven of nine races, and the first six.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 389 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in every grand prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco and Britain.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023. He holds the record for Belgian Grand Prix poles (six). Leclerc has been on pole three times for Ferrari.

Verstappen has been fastest in the final phase of qualifying at Spa four times in the last five years but, due to grid penalties, he has not been on pole at the circuit since 2021.

MILESTONE

Leclerc's win at Silverstone was Ferrari's 250th in Formula One.

A podium for Red Bull this weekend would be the team's 300th. Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams are the only other teams to have achieved that. REUTERS