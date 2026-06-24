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June 24 - Formula One statistics for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, round eight of the championship:

Lap distance: 4.326 km. Total distance: 307.018 km (71 laps)

2025 pole position: Lando Norris (Britain), McLaren, one minute 03.971 seconds

2025 winner: Norris

Race lap record (latest configuration from 2025): Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren 1:07.924

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

AUSTRIA

The Red Bull-owned circuit has the shortest lap, in terms of time, on the calendar with only 10 corners but aggressive kerbs. It takes a little over a minute to complete and races can be closely fought.

At 700m above sea level, the track has the second-biggest difference between its highest and lowest points (69m), after Spa-Francorchamps.

This year will be the 39th Austrian Grand Prix.

The first was held at Zeltweg airfield in 1964 and moved to the Oesterreichring (later renamed A1 Ring and now Red Bull Ring) in 1970.

There have been 11 winners from pole in the last 21 races.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has a record four Austrian wins (2018, 2019, 2021, 2023) and other active winners are Charles Leclerc (2022), Lewis Hamilton (2016), George Russell (2024) and Norris (2025).

McLaren are the most successful team in Austria with seven victories in races counting towards the championship. Mercedes and Ferrari are on six each.

Hamilton and Verstappen also won the two Styrian GPs held at the same circuit during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Ferrari's Hamilton by 41 points, with Mercedes teammate Russell a further nine adrift.

Mercedes are 72 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with champions McLaren third and 121 off the lead.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won five of seven races this season. Hamilton ended that run of five in a row in Barcelona with his first since 2024, when he was at Mercedes.

Russell won in Australia, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco.

Mercedes won the first six races.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 387 starts and with three teams. The win at the Circuit de Catalunya was his first for Ferrari, who are now one win away from their 250th in Formula One.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

Mercedes have been on pole in every grand prix this season - Russell in Australia, Canada and Barcelona, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami and Monaco.

MILESTONES

Hamilton's win for Ferrari in Barcelona made him, at 41, the oldest F1 race winner since the late Australian Jack Brabham in 1970.

Hamilton also extended his record for the longest winning career in F1, his first victory coming in 2007 and the latest in his 20th season.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix — with Hamilton, Russell and Norris the top three finishers — was the first time three British drivers had shared the podium since the 1968 U.S. Grand Prix at Watkins Glen. REUTERS