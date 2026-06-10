Formula One statistics for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

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FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 1, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads at the start of the race ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris REUTERS/Bruna Casas/File Photo

June 10 - Formula One statistics for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (previously the Spanish Grand Prix), round seven of the 22-race championship:

Lap distance: 4.657 km. Total distance: 307.236 km (66 laps)

2025 pole position: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren, one minute 11.546 seconds.

2025 race winner: Piastri

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

Race lap record: Piastri 1:15.743 (2025)

SPAIN

The name of the race has changed, with Madrid hosting the Spanish Grand Prix in September.

Lewis Hamilton has won six times at the Circuit de Catalunya (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), a record he shares with Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen has won four times (2016, 2022, 2023, 2024), and finished on the podium in seven of the last eight Spanish Grands Prix, with Fernando Alonso winning twice (2006, 2013).

Verstappen took his first F1 win in Spain.

The winner at the Circuit de Catalunya, which has a mix of fast and slow corners with two long straights and a smooth surface, has started on pole 25 times in 35 races there.

Overtaking is not easy: the only drivers to win in Barcelona and not start on the front row were Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016).

It is likely to be a two-stop race.

Alonso and Williams' Carlos Sainz are the only Spanish drivers in the race.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins. Since 1951, the Italian team have won 12 times in Spain.

Barcelona first started hosting Formula One in 1991.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Kimi Antonelli leads Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 66 points, with Mercedes teammate George Russell a further two adrift.

Mercedes are 79 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings, with champions McLaren third and 126 off the lead.

RACE WINS

Antonelli is chasing his sixth win in a row, and of his F1 career.

Russell won in Australia, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco.

Only five drivers in the history of the championship have won six times in a row. The only Italian to date was Alberto Ascari with seven in 1952-53.

Mercedes have won all six grands prix this season. The team also won the first six races in 2019, when they started the campaign with eight victories in a row.

Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 386 starts, his most recent with Mercedes in Belgium in 2024, but has yet to win for Ferrari. He has finished the last two races as runner-up.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Schumacher on 91.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

Mercedes have been on pole in every grand prix this season - Russell in Australia and Canada, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami and Monaco.

MILESTONES

A sixth win in a row for Antonelli would put the Italian level with Russell on career wins.

He would also achieve something that predecessor Lewis Hamilton never did in his time at Mercedes, with five in a row the seven times world champion's longest winning streak.

Alex Albon will be making his 96th start for Williams, the most by any driver for the former champions and one more than 1992 champion Nigel Mansell. REUTERS