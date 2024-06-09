Formula One: George Russell takes Canada GP pole with same time as Max Verstappen

Mercedes' George Russell (centre) scored pole position over Red Bull's Max Verstappen (left) because he was first to set the time of 1 min 12 sec. McLaren's Lando Norris will take third place on the grid. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 06:06 AM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 06:03 AM

MONTREAL - George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on June 9 after setting exactly the same time as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen missed out on the pole because he set his time of one minute 12.000 seconds after his British rival in a drama-filled qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Mercedes signalled that they were going to be a threat for pole earlier on June 8 when Lewis Hamilton, a seven-times winner in Canada, posted the top time in final practice with Russell close behind in third.

Rain, which had disrupted both practices on June 7, returned for the first two phases of qualifying but the skies cleared and the sun began to appear just in time for the last-10 shootout that ended in a dead heat.

Russell will start on pole on June 9 for the first time since Brazil 2022, joined on the front row by Verstappen who is chasing a Canadian Grand Prix hat-trick.

The second row will be all McLaren with Lando Norris, a winner in Miami, starting third ahead of team mate Oscar Piastri.

In one of the tightest qualifying battles ever in Formula One, the top seven cars were split by less than three-tenths of a second.

RB’s Daniel Ricciardo was a surprise fifth fastest, with Aston Martin’s Spanish double world champion Fernando Alonso sixth.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton, who claimed the first of his 103 grand prix wins in Montreal in 2007, could not quite match his Mercedes team mate’s pace and will start seventh.

Neither Ferrari made the top 10, with Charles Leclerc 11th fastest and Carlos Sainz 12th. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice for Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton says cars still too heavy despite plan to slim down

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top