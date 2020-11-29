Formula One: Romain Grosjean suffers 'minor burns' in horrific first-lap crash in Bahrain

Flames on the crash site of Haas F1 Team's Romain Grosjean on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 Nov 2020.
Flames on the crash site of Haas' Romain Grosjean on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on 29 Nov 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Track marshals remove parts of Romain Grosjean's car after a crash at the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit on 29 Nov 2020.
Track marshals remove parts of Romain Grosjean's car after a crash at the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit on 29 Nov 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Romain Grosjean is helped into an ambulance after crashing out of the race on Nov 29, 2020.
Romain Grosjean is helped into an ambulance after crashing out of the race on Nov 29, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    11 min ago

MANAMA (AFP) - Romain Grosjean escaped from a horrific first-lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday (Nov 29) when his car split in two and burst into flames.

The French driver's Haas skewed into a barrier on Turn 3, coming out the other side ablaze and in two parts.

Track marshals at the scene helped him clamber over the barrier to safety as they extinguished the fire.

The clearly shaken driver was taken back to the pits by the medical car at the Sakhir Circuit.

In a tweet, Haas said: "Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now."

The team added later that he had been taken to a hospital "as a precaution and for further medical evaluation".

The race was immediately red-flagged and the rest of the cars filed back to the pit lane.

More on this topic

 
 
Topics: 