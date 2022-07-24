Formula One: Red Bull and Ferrari are in their own league, says Hamilton

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE (REUTERS) - Red Bull and Ferrari remain in a league of their own at the top of Formula One and it could be a while before Mercedes win again, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday (July 23).

While a sense of expectation had built before Mercedes arrived at Le Castellet for Sunday's French Grand Prix, the track evidence was that the performance gap had grown rather than shrunk.

Hamilton qualified fourth but nearly a second off the pace of Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, although the Monegasque did get a useful slipstream tow from team mate Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton's team mate George Russell will start sixth, behind McLaren's Lando Norris.

"I'm really happy with my qualifying session," Hamilton told Sky Sports television.

"My last lap was great. I finished it and I was like 'ah, it's an awesome lap.' It was still nine tenths off the guys ahead.

"I'm not really sure why that gap's got bigger between these two races. They are kind of in their own league I would say, just performance-wise."

Hamilton said upgrades Mercedes had brought were worth maybe half a tenth of a second.

"Last race we were three or four tenths off and I was thinking this weekend maybe we'll be two tenths off and then we've been a second all weekend and sometimes a second and a half."