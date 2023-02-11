Formula One: Red Bull, Alfa Romeo get 2023 cars on track

Red Bull unveils its new F1 racing car in New York City, on Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

LONDON - Formula One champions Red Bull and Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo took their 2023 cars out on track on Friday for limited mileage pre-season filming.

Red Bull published a tantalising teaser on Twitter of their RB19 lapping at Silverstone while Alfa Romeo said their C43 completed a successful debut at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Red Bull held a livery launch in New York last week with double world champion Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez while Alfa showed off their new look in Switzerland last Tuesday.

Alfa will also be doing a second promotional filming day on Saturday with race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou and reserve Theo Pourchaire.

“The debut of our C43 is a pivotal moment in our season: it marks the start of our on-track campaign and really drives home how close the season is,” said Alfa technical director Jan Monchaux.

“Today was important to ensure everything is in place, not just with the car but also with the wider team, ahead of what is going to be a crucial start of the championship.”

Testing is in Bahrain from Feb. 23-25 with the season opening race on March 5. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Motor racing: Ford to partner Red Bull for return to F1 in 2026
Motor racing: F1 champion Verstappen hopes rivals can raise their game

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top