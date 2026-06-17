Formula One records 35% drop in carbon footprint since 2018

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Formula One F1 - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 14, 2026 general view after the start of the race REUTERS/Nacho Doce

June 17 - Formula One recorded a 35% reduction on its carbon footprint last year compared to the 2018 baseline and remains on track to fulfil its commitment to become net-zero carbon by 2030, the motor racing organisation said on Wednesday.

The 2025 annual review found a 12% drop in its carbon footprint compared to 2024, and a 27% reduction in travel emissions since 2018, with teams investing in sustainable aviation fuel and Formula One using remote broadcast operations.

"The cross-sport commitment to reducing carbon emissions has seen almost 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide removed from Formula One operations since 2018," the organisation said in a statement.

"The equivalent of one person flying over 500 million kilometres or completing over 100,000 one-way transatlantic (London to New York) passenger journeys."

The sport, which is set to have 22 Grands Prix this year, aims to further reduce emissions from teams, staff and personnel travelling between race locations.

"More than 50% of Formula 1’s current broadcast and related freight will be removed from air transport by 2030, marking a key milestone in achieving its minimum emissions reduction target," the statement added.

Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said he was proud of the collective effort that has helped the organisation stay on track to achieve net-zero by 2030.

"From calendar rationalisation to greater investment in sustainable fuels and alternative energy solutions, we have reduced our footprint while the sport continues to grow," he added. REUTERS