Formula One: Promoters opt against replacing cancelled Russian Grand Prix

PARIS (AFP) - The Russian Formula One Grand Prix cancelled due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not be replaced this season, the championship promoters said on Wednesday (May 18).

It is believed there were several offers made to the promoters Formula One to replace the race scheduled for Sept 25 but cost issues ruled them out.

Among those linked as alternative venues were Qatar and hosting a second race in Singapore, which has one scheduled for Oct 2.

"We can confirm that we have decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix this season," Formula One said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The season will now be 22 races for 2022."

Formula One had acted speedily to cancel this year's Russian Grand Prix after defending world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said they were opposed to competing in Sochi following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Formula One terminated the contract with the Russian Grand Prix organisers on March 3.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi had hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.

All other Russian involvement in the sport has also ended as the Haas team dropped driver Nikita Mazepin and terminated the contract of their title sponsor Uralkali on March 5.